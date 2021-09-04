By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — If it's a luxury sport sedan you're looking for, it's a great time for a summertime test drive in a high performance convertible: BMW's M440i. It's a thrilling car to look at and a blast to drive. The design is bold and a little different than you're used to. You either love or hate the new grill on the front, but, let's face it, a front plate requirement doesn't do it any favors.
This is a fun car to drive. The M440i has a three liter engine with electric assist that generates 382 heart pounding horsepower. That's good for a zero to 60 time of about 4 seconds. The handling felt great. Choose your drive mode for more comfort or sport.
It’s even more fun when you drop the top. It’s always a thrill to let in the sun and the wind. Just make sure you check the weather with me first.
All this comes at a price, of course. The M440i starts around $60,000.
The BMW M440i is a great test drive if you’re considering a performance sedan like the Audi A5 or the Alfa Romeo Giulia.