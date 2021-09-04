By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person died after crashing their motorcycle on the Edens Expressway Saturday morning, authorities said.READ MORE: Armed Carjacker Gets Away With Vehicle In Broad Daylight In West Town
Illinois State Police responded to a one unit motorcycle crash at about 7:54 a.m. on I-94 northbound near Wilson Avenue. Preliminary reports indicate that the motorcyclist ran off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Car Crashes After Shooting, Police Pursuit In McKinley Park; All Four Occupants Arrested
As of 8:38 a.m., all lanes were being diverted to the Kennedy Expressway.MORE NEWS: Bike The Drive Returns To Lakefront This Sunday