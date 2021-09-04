By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – No charges in the shooting that killed 7-year-old Serenity Broughton, and injured her sister, Aubrey, 6, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.
Police said officers brought in a person of interest Friday to be questioned about the shooting. On Saturday, Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said, “the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to file murder charges at this time.” They said that the Chicago Police Department agreed with this decision.
Serenity and Aubrey were shot on Sunday, August 15, in the afternoon in the Belmont-Cragin Neighborhood. Police were called to the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, at Merrimac Avenue from a ShotSpotter alert, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said.
Serenity was shot in the chest and torso, and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Aubrey was shot in the chest and right armpit, has a pierced lung and was being treated at Loyola. McDermott said the girls' mother was getting them into the back seat of the car when the shots rang out.
State’s Attorney’s Office says they are “committed to seeking justice for victims and will continue to work with the Chicago Police Department as they further investigate this crime.”