DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Evanston, Man dies, shooting, Skokie, Yellow Line

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died after being shot in Evanston late Saturday night, police said.

READ MORE: CTA Bus Driver Shot In Front Of Chicago Cultural Center Downtown

Authorities responded to the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue at about 10:27 p.m. after multiple 911 calls. A 20-year-old man died from his gunshot wounds, police said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunny Holiday Weekend

The investigation shows multiple offenders fled the scene and led to a related scene at the Skokie Swift Yellow Line station, but there were no shots fired or injuries there, police confirmed.

MORE NEWS: Driver Shot In Loop Crashes Into Light Pole

Authorities said they are searching for the offenders and the incident doesn’t seem to be random.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff