By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died after being shot in Evanston late Saturday night, police said.
Authorities responded to the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue at about 10:27 p.m. after multiple 911 calls. A 20-year-old man died from his gunshot wounds, police said.
The investigation shows multiple offenders fled the scene and led to a related scene at the Skokie Swift Yellow Line station, but there were no shots fired or injuries there, police confirmed.
Authorities said they are searching for the offenders and the incident doesn’t seem to be random.