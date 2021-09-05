By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames engulfed two Fernwood homes Saturday night, leaving a young man critically injured and two others displaced, fire officials said.
Crews responded to West 105th Street and South Wentworth Avenue and found a 19-year-old man who evacuated the home himself with second and third-degree burns. He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center. Two others — one from each house — were displaced on West 105th Street, fire officials said.
Additional information was unavailable at the time of publication.