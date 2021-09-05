DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Crowds turned out to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, and get vaccinated against COVID-19, at the 28th Fiesta Boricua in Humboldt Park this weekend.

There was food and all kinds of Puerto Rican music and dance at the event – from bomba to salsa and beyond.

To top it off, there was also a back-to-school carnival with plenty of rides, games, and gifts for kids.

People 12 and older were eligible for free COVID-19 vaccines at the event, under the slogan “Protect Yourself, Protect Our Community.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the event on Saturday.

The fun was to continue until 8 p.m. Sunday on Division Street between Western and California Avenues – a stretch known as Paseo Boricua.

