CHICAGO (CBS) — Crowds turned out to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, and get vaccinated against COVID-19, at the 28th Fiesta Boricua in Humboldt Park this weekend.
There was food and all kinds of Puerto Rican music and dance at the event – from bomba to salsa and beyond.
To top it off, there was also a back-to-school carnival with plenty of rides, games, and gifts for kids.
People 12 and older were eligible for free COVID-19 vaccines at the event, under the slogan “Protect Yourself, Protect Our Community.”
Celebrating 28 years of Fiesta Boricua. We're lucky to have a taste of the island right here in Humboldt Park. The event is from noon-8 pm through 9/5. Learn more @jacprcc. pic.twitter.com/A4Dzibtgyl
— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 4, 2021
The fun was to continue until 8 p.m. Sunday on Division Street between Western and California Avenues – a stretch known as Paseo Boricua.