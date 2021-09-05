By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Brighton Park early Sunday, police said.
The man, 23, was at a traffic light facing southbound in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 5:28 a.m. when an SUV heading northbound stopped next to him. The offender engaged in a brief conversation with the victim, authorities said. When the light turned green, the victim started to drive southbound when the offender began firing shots at the victim. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene — 5500 South Albany Avenue.
The offender fled the scene and nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.