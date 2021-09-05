CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was left in critical condition late Sunday afternoon after he was shot in South Shore and went on to crash the car he was driving.
At 5:22 p.m., the 32-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him.READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Mychal Moultry Dies After Being Shot In Woodlawn Friday Night
The victim was struck to the body and his vehicle crashed into an unspecified fixed object.READ MORE: Charges Pending Against Suspect In Shooting Of CTA Bus Driver Downtown, Amid Calls For More Security On CTA
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.MORE NEWS: At Least 3 Killed, 48 Wounded In Chicago Labor Day Weekend Gun Violence
No one was in custody early Sunday evening.