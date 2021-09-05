DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was left in critical condition late Sunday afternoon after he was shot in South Shore and went on to crash the car he was driving.

At 5:22 p.m., the 32-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him.

The victim was struck to the body and his vehicle crashed into an unspecified fixed object.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody early Sunday evening.

