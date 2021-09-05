DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in critical condition after a shooting in West Lawn wounded three Sunday morning.

The altercation happened at about 3:52 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 67th Street and caused an unidentified man to pull out a firearm and shoot three men near the incident, ages 35, 24 and 23.

The 35-year-old was wounded multiple times and listed in critical condition at Holy Cross Hospital. The 24-year-old was wounded in the left side of his head and was listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center and the 23-year-old was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition, also at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.