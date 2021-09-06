As Bears Prep For Week One, Eddie Jackson Looks To Get Back To Form And Cole Kmet Schedules One-On-One Film Session With Coach NagyThe Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Schwindel Hits Tiebreaking Single As Cubs Beat RedsFrank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds on Monday for their season-high seventh straight win.

Frank 'The Tank' Schwindel Is A New Cubs Fan Favorite, Having Led The Team To 6 Straight WinsCubs fans have had to say goodbye to some team legends this season – Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez of course among them – but a new addition to the roster is now being called the Mayor of Wrigley Field.

No. 9 Notre Dame Escapes With OT Victory Over Florida StateJonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and No. 9 Notre Dame escaped with a victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday night.

Bears' Tashaun Gipson Has High Hopes For Cornerback Jaylon Johnson This YearAndy Dalton and the Bears will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the NFL’s top-ranked defense in the Los Angeles Rams.

Quigley Scores 22, Sky Top Aces And Clinch Playoff BerthAllie Quigley scored 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.