CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with attempted murder of a transit employee in the shooting of a CTA bus driver downtown over the weekend.
Dennis Green, 38, was also charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and being an armed habitual criminal.
In the Saturday night incident, police said the bus driver was physically attacked and was then shot in the jaw. The shooting happened at Washington Street and Garland Court around 9 p.m., a short distance west of Michigan Avenue and Millennium Park and right outside the Chicago Cultural Center.
Sources told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov the driver was found off the bus. The suspect was apprehended soon afterward in the 0-99 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Exactly what led up to the shooting remained undisclosed Monday. But this came less than two weeks after Curtis Tyler, 30, was charged with attacking someone with a hammer on a CTA Red Line train and was linked to several other similar attacks.