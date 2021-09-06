CHICAGO (CBS)– DuSable Lake Shore Drive was closed after an early morning wrong-way crash at Foster Avenue left five people injured.
According to Illinois State Police, a Chevy sedan was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes and struck a black Toyota sedan in the 5600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
The woman driving the Chevy suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.
A female passenger in the Chevy was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with a possible broken pelvis.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition with a broken arm. The two passengers were also taken to the same hospital in serious condition.
Northbound lanes are closed from Foster to Bryn Mawr have reopened.
Police said citations are pending.