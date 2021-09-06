SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (CBS) — An 80-year-old woman is dead and three others were injured when a sport-utility vehicle hit two others cars head-on early Monday morning in Schiller Park.
Schiller Park police said a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban was headed north in the 4300 block of River Road when it crossed into the southbound lanes and hit two other vehicles head-on.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, an 80-year-old Chicago woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who hit the vehicles, a 40-year-old Chicago man, is facing multiple charges, police said.
The crashes remained under investigation Monday afternoon.