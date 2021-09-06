CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man was killed, and four others were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Skokie.
A speeding SUV slammed into a tree near Main Street and East Prairie Road around 11:30 p.m.
Dilan Durakovic, 19, of Skokie, who was a passenger in the car, died, according to Skokie police.
Three other passengers and the driver of the SUV were were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, police said.
Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the accident.
Main Street between Crawford and McCormick was closed until about 8 a.m. Monday due to the crash investigation.