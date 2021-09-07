CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was spotted dodging cyclists pedaling down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday during Bike The Drive, when the road was supposed to be closed to cars.
Video of the scary situation is circulating on social media.
A car apparently went around the barriers closing Lake Shore Drive to vehicles during Bike The Drive on Sunday, speeding through lanes meant only for cyclists.

Video shows the car weaving through cyclists on DuSable Lake Shore Drive between McCormick Place and Soldier Field.
The man who posted the video said the driver eventually got off the course, but wasn't ticketed or arrested.
Chicago Police said they don’t have a report on a driver causing problems during Bike The Drive.