By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was beaten and robbed overnight in the Loop.

Police said a 54-year-old man was on Lake Street between Michigan and Wabash avenues around 12:30 a.m., when two men came up to him, punched him in the face, and knocked him over.

One of the attackers then hit him in the back of the head with an unknown object, and the other attacker stole his bookbag and cell phone.

The victim suffered a cut to his head, and swelling to his face, but is expected to recover.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.

