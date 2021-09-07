CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was beaten and robbed overnight in the Loop.
Police said a 54-year-old man was on Lake Street between Michigan and Wabash avenues around 12:30 a.m., when two men came up to him, punched him in the face, and knocked him over.READ MORE: Woman Who Survived Lakeview Hit-And-Run That Killed Best Friend Sophie Allen Wonders Why There Has Been No Arrest
One of the attackers then hit him in the back of the head with an unknown object, and the other attacker stole his bookbag and cell phone.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Driver Ignores Barriers During Bike The Drive, Weaves Between Cyclists On Lake Shore Drive
The victim suffered a cut to his head, and swelling to his face, but is expected to recover.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.MORE NEWS: Teller Who Died In Bank Stabbing Was Settling Into New Life In Chicago After College