CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and wounded Monday evening on the Lakefront Trail near Chicago Avenue.
The shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. on the bike path alongside DuSable Lake Shore Drive, when lots of people were running, walking, and biking on the Lakefront Trail.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, police said. He was sitting on the bike path when he heard shots and felt pain.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
Sean Mulligan said he was people watching along the Lakefront Trail when the shooting happened.
"I always thought it was safe downtown, and a shooting within 9, 10 feet of us. It's kind of a hard way to enjoy Labor Day, I guess," he said.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.