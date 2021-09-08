CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory now includes every state in the U.S., with public health officials urging unvaccinated people who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days upon returning to the city.

Vermont was the last state to be added to the city’s travel advisory on Wednesday. The list now includes every state and territory in the U.S.

Our COVID Travel advisory now includes every state and territory in the U.S., as COVID continues to surge. Driven by the more contagious Delta variant, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/ke50MAXwev — Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) September 8, 2021

That means anyone who isn’t vaccinated who travels out of state is urged by the Chicago Department of Public Health to get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling, and to self-quarantine for at least seven days upon returning to Chicago — or 10 days if they don’t get tested.

People who have been fully vaccinated are exempt from the travel advisory.

States and territories are added to the travel advisory list when they surpass 15 coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 residents.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said two states — New Hampshire and Connecticut — as well as Washington, D.C., have fallen below that threshold this week, and if they stay below that threshold for another week, will be removed from the travel advisory next Tuesday.

“As a reminder, given the current surge across the country, unvaccinated Chicagoans should not travel right now if at all possible,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to decrease your risk for COVID-19.”

Regardless of vaccination status, city officials said anyone who is traveling is required by the CDC to wear a mask on planes, trains, buses, and other forms of public transportation in the U.S.

Chicago also requires anyone to wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.