CIHCAGO (CBS)– Thousands of ComEd customers in the Chicago area are still without power after storms Tuesday.
As of 6 a.m., ComEd reported 2,443 customers are experiencing outages.
The storms first hit the far north and northwest suburbs, then the southwest suburbs in Will County.
Hit especially hard were the Will County communities of Channahon and Minooka, where trees and power lines were ripped down in many spots. A tree was covering a Channahon road, and nearby it a downed power line running right through the street and causing major power outages.
There are at least 30 active outages in the Channohon and Minooka areas.
Crews are working to restore power.