CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago artists put hearts on parade to inspire community pride and healing.
Five-foot tall fiberglass heart sculptures were unveiled at Mandrake Park in Bronzeville. The parade of hearts is hosted by the Luv Institute which organizes conversations about restorative justice in South Side communities.
After the launch, the hearts will be placed in those communities. Organizers hope people will visit the hearts, start some conversations of their own and support local businesses, too.
Parade of Hearts not only provides young people w/a creative outlet, it also commemorates & celebrates the rich diversity of our historic South Side. I can't wait to see how the completed project inspires hope and change. Thank you @LUVInstitute for all you do to serve our youth. pic.twitter.com/dpt4tJjsU2
— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 8, 2021