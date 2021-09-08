DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Hearts, Luv Institute, Sculptures, South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago artists put hearts on parade to inspire community pride and healing.

Five-foot tall fiberglass heart sculptures were unveiled at Mandrake Park in Bronzeville. The parade of hearts is hosted by the Luv Institute which organizes conversations about restorative justice in South Side communities.

READ MORE: Illinois AG Launches Investigation Into Joliet Police Department; Sergeant Who Exposed Circumstances Of Eric Lurry's Death In Custody Has High Hopes

After the launch, the hearts will be placed in those communities. Organizers hope people will visit the hearts, start some conversations of their own and support local businesses, too.

READ MORE: Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Holding Police In Standoff At Motel On Lincoln Avenue

CBS 2 Chicago Staff