Chicago Bears Prep For Sunday Season OpenerThe Chicago Bears were back to work Wednesday ahead of Sunday's season opener but without nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is out with knee and ankle injuries. Jimmy Graham also got the day off to rest. But there is no rest when it comes to QB talk.

Jimmy Lambert Wins First Career Game, White Sox Top A's 6-3Lambert (1-1) allowed three hits over five solid innings to win in his third career start and sixth appearance as Chicago matched its season-high of 22 games above .500 (80-58).

Chicago Public Schools Starting New Flag Football League For High School GirlsThis weekend, Illinois will become the fifth state with girls’ flag football as a high school club sport. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek checked in with a first for the ladies at Steinmetz College Prep in Belmont Cragin.

Contreras, Ortega, Happ Homer, But Cubs Lose To RedsWade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Baseball Report: Wild Card Races Heat Up With Just Four Weeks Of Regular Season Baseball LeftWith the calendar flipping to September, the Wild Card races remain tight with five teams within 4.5 games of the second spot in the National League and five teams fighting over both spots, all within 3.5 games of each other in the American League.

As Bears Prep For Week One, Eddie Jackson Looks To Get Back To Form And Cole Kmet Schedules One-On-One Film Session With Coach NagyThe Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.