WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A man who fled to Poland in 1995 has been convicted of reckless homicide in a drunken driving crash in Lake County, Illinois.
Marek Josko was sent back to the U.S. in 2020. The 67-year-old Josko was convicted last week of reckless homicide after a four-day trial.READ MORE: 2 In Custody After Active Shooter Call Prompts Lockdown At Lake Central H.S.; No Shots Fired, No Injuries
He was accused of being drunk while speeding and driving the wrong way on Route 41. The crash killed Dennis Bourassa. Josko was arrested in Poland in 2018, but the extradition process lasted two years. He faces three to 14 years in prison in Illinois.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Winds Relax Overnight
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Every State Now Included In Chicago's COVID Travel Advisory