By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — University of Illinois enrollment went up for the ninth straight year.

The university set a new record with more than 94,700 students enrolling this fall at its Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses.

That is nearly a 5% increase from last year.

The enrollment tops a five-year goal set by President Tim Killeen and the Board of Trustees in 2017 to increase enrollment by nearly 15% to about 93,600 students by this fall. Actual enrollment grew 16% from 81,499 in fall 2017 and 94,750 this fall.

