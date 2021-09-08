CHICAGO (CBS) — University of Illinois enrollment went up for the ninth straight year.
The university set a new record with more than 94,700 students enrolling this fall at its Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses.
That is nearly a 5% increase from last year.
The enrollment tops a five-year goal set by President Tim Killeen and the Board of Trustees in 2017 to increase enrollment by nearly 15% to about 93,600 students by this fall. Actual enrollment grew 16% from 81,499 in fall 2017 and 94,750 this fall.