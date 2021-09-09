CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead before the weekend warmup.
Thursday’s temperatures reach the mid 70s but stay cooler at the lakefront with sunny skies.READ MORE: 3 Robberies Reported Within 30 Minutes In River North; 1 Man Shot
Lakeside sprinkles possible this morning for northwest Indiana.READ MORE: President Joe Biden Expected To Announce New Federal COVID Mandates
Thursday evening will be cool with temperatures in the 50s.
Temperatures climb to the 80s Friday.MORE NEWS: Man Who Shot, Killed Himself After SWAT Standoff At Lincoln Avenue Motel Was Wanted In Kenosha Murder
We’ll feel the heat on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90.