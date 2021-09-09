DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead before the weekend warmup.

Thursday’s temperatures reach the mid 70s but stay cooler at the lakefront with sunny skies.

Lakeside sprinkles possible this morning for northwest Indiana.

Thursday evening will be cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures climb to the 80s Friday.

We’ll feel the heat on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90.

