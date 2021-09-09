CHICAGO (CBS) —It is a very special day at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.
Governor JB Pritzker helped cut the ribbon for the Ray Castro parking lot plaza. The plaza honors the late Ray Castro, a social worker and Korean War veteran who grew up in the south Chicago neighborhood.READ MORE: Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta Scheduled To Plead Guilty Next Month In Red Light Camera Bribery Case
He was Chicago’s first Latino Democratic Ward Committeeman, known for championing veterans and for bringing people of all races together.READ MORE: United Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated, Or Face Termination
Governor Pritzker celebrates the Ray Castro parking lot plaza at the National Museum of Mexican Art, made possible by an Illinois state capital grant. https://t.co/hMq8lDtnvi
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 9, 2021MORE NEWS: 3 Robberies Reported Within 30 Minutes In River North; 1 Man Shot