By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) —It is a very special day at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

Governor JB Pritzker helped cut the ribbon for the Ray Castro parking lot plaza. The plaza honors the late Ray Castro, a social worker and Korean War veteran who grew up in the south Chicago neighborhood.

He was Chicago’s first Latino Democratic Ward Committeeman, known for championing veterans and for bringing people of all races together.

