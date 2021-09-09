CHICAGO (CBS) —Chicago-based United Airlines is taking a tough stance on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Employees must get their shots by late this month. Those who are exempt due to medical conditions or religious beliefs will be placed on temporary leave in early October.
If exemptions are denied and those workers still refuse vaccinations, they will be fired. United said more than half its workers who weren’t vaccinated last month have gotten their shots since the airline announced it will require proof of vaccination.