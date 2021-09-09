CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and a woman were taken to hospitals Thursday morning, after they were found unresponsive in a car in West Woodlawn following an apparent drug overdose, while they had a 5-month-old baby in their vehicle.
Police said a two men, ages 22 and 23, a 21-year-old woman, and a 5-month-old boy were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 500 block of East 67th Street around 11:15 a.m.
Both men were administered NARCAN, an antidote for opiod overdoses, according to police. The older man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, while the younger man refused further medical treatment.
The woman also was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation. A Fire Department spokesman said the baby was expected to be fine, and was taken to the hospital only as a precaution.
A weapon also was recovered at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.