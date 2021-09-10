CHICAGO (CBS)– A search is underway on Fox Lake after a man’s canoe flipped over.
Dive teams and rescue boats, from the Lake County Sheriff and Fox Lake police, rushed to the lake after getting a call saying someone was screaming for help.READ MORE: 71-Year-Old Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint In Logan Square
One man in the canoe made it to shore and told officers his friend was still in the water.READ MORE: Shots Fired At Driver In Irving Park
It is unknown if the missing man was wearing a life jacket.MORE NEWS: Vegandale Festival In Grant Park Is Not Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test, Leading Some Vendors To Back Out
This is a developing story.