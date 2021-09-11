CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old has been charged in two carjackings and an armed robbery that took place throughout the city.
According to police, the teen was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by force from a 54-year-old man on September 8, in 200 block of W. 22nd Place.
The same teen was also identified as the offender who robbed a 39-year-old woman, while armed with a handgun, on September 9, in the 600 block of N. La Salle Drive.
The teen was also identified by police as the offender who who took a vehicle on July 14, in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue.
He is expected in court on Saturday.