CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is dead, and three other people are in the hospital, after a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood.
Police said, shortly before 5 p.m., the victims were standing in the 900 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to U of C Medical Center in good condition.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to Christ in good condition.
No one was in custody
Area Two detectives were investigating.