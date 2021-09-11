By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — The new Nissan Rogue is an outstanding looking SUV. The Rogue has been redesigned and the result is impressive, both inside and out.
The Rogue has been around for almost 15 years and was due for this bold redesign.
The Nissan Rogue is powered by a 2.5 liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 181 horsepower. That's adequate for a car this size but it won't win any acceleration awards. The engine is married to a CVT transmission.
There are a bunch of drive modes to choose from and our vehicle had All Wheel Drive.
The Rogue has a nice amount of power, smooth shifting, and really nice handling. It's a pleasure to drive.
The Rogues great styling carries through to the inside. Our Platinum model had great, quilted, leather seats. The drivers position is comfortable with good visibility and the rear seat had plenty of leg room. I was surprised by the amount of cargo space behind the back seat.