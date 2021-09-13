DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bishop Ford Freeway, shooting, Shooting Investigation

CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting investigation is underway on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday morning.

Illinois State Police shut down the southbound ramp to 130th Street after someone inside a car was shot.

READ MORE: 6 Killed, 62 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

Troopers are looking for shell casings and other evidence.

ISP have not released details on injuries reported.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot While Walking Dog In South Austin

 

 

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Above Average Temperatures Continue

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff