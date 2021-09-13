CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting investigation is underway on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday morning.
Illinois State Police shut down the southbound ramp to 130th Street after someone inside a car was shot.READ MORE: 6 Killed, 62 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
Troopers are looking for shell casings and other evidence.
ISP have not released details on injuries reported.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot While Walking Dog In South Austin
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Above Average Temperatures Continue