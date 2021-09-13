CHICAGO (CBS) — Facing a wave of officer retirements, and massive overtime costs as police seek to stop a spike in gun violence, the Chicago Police Department announced Monday it will host a series of in-person officer entry exams at all City Colleges of Chicago campuses in October and December.

Anyone between the age of 18 and 39 is eligible to apply for the exams. The minimum requirements to become a police officer include at least 60 semester hours or 90 quarter hours of credit at an accredited college or university, or 3 years of active duty in the military and 30 semester hours or 45 quarter hours of college credit. Applicants also must have a valid driver’s license, and a Firearm Owner’s Identification card to be a police officer.

Officers also must live in the city, and be a permanent resident of the U.S. Citizenship is not required.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to begin training at the academy, and cannot enter the academy after the age of 40.

Anyone who wishes to apply for an entry exam can register on the CPD website, or in-person on the day of an exam. Those who register in advance will receive access to a study guide, and be guaranteed a seat for the exam.

“We are excited to welcome candidates who are invested in making Chicago a safer city,” said Deputy Chief of Recruitment Yolanda Talley. “Taking this entrance exam is the first step in joining the next generation of Chicago Police officers.”

Each exam date will feature a morning session and an afternoon session.

Exam times, locations and dates are as follows:

Morning session: Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m.

Afternoon session: Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2:00 p.m.

 Malcolm X College – 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

December 3, 2021

December 4, 2021

 Kennedy-King College – 6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

December 3, 2021

December 4, 2021

 Harry Truman College – 1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

December 3, 2021

December 4, 2021

 Olive Harvey College – 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

December 3, 2021

December 4, 2021

 Harold Washington College – 30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601

October 21, 2021

October 22, 2021

December 2, 2021

December 3, 2021

 Richard J. Daley College – 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

December 3, 2021

December 4, 2021

 Wilbur Wright College – 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

December 3, 2021

December 4, 2021

The starting salary for CPD officers is $48,078, and rises to $72,510 after 18 months on the job. Officers also receive both medical and dental insurance, paid holidays, and retirement savings and pension plans. They are also eligible for tuition reimbursement programs.