CHICAGO (CBS)– Three juveniles were injured after shots were fired on I-80/94 early Monday morning.
Police said a white Dodge Charger was struck multiple times at 6.2 mile-marker, just east of Burr Street. Three of the five occupants were injured.
All of the victims were taken to local hospitals. One victim was flown to Chicago for treatment and suffered life threatening injuries.
Police said the victims left a party in Gary, Indiana when the shooting took place.
The shooting is under investigation.

