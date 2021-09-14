CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears’ defense struggled to stop big plays as the team lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday – but the Bears’ offense also didn’t have too many big plays of their own.
Bears fans were probably thinking, "Here we go!" after David Montgomery's 41-yard run on the opening drive Sunday. But after the loss, that turned into: "Oh, just great. Here we go."
While quarterback Andy Dalton wasn’t bad, there was far more horizontal action than vertical action in the play calling in general – and in the passing game in particular.
Of the 38 passes Dalton threw Sunday, only two were beyond 10 yards in the air, and none wer beyond 14 yards.
So just how tough is it when there is no downfield threat?
"It's challenging, but I mean, you've just got to work with what you get," said Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. "I don't control the plays that are called. I don't control anything but just going out there and doing my job, and I just do it the best that I know how – fast."
And the Bears need to figure this out – fast. Only 30 0-2 teams have made the playoffs since 1990.