By Laura Bannon
Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Summerlike warmth continues with a few afternoon storms.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Spotty thunderstorms are possible later in the day with gusty winds and brief downpours.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures heat up by Thursday and into the weekend.

