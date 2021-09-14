CHICAGO (CBS) — We are expecting scattered storms until sunset, with the main focus being Northwest Indiana.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for LaPorte County, Indiana until 10 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch also extends eastward across Northern Indiana and into Ohio, and also covers much of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan all the way to Detroit and Port Huron. But La Porte County is the only greater Chicago area county affected.READ MORE: Ald. James Gardiner Apologizes To City Council For Offensive Texts About Women, Fellow Alderman
On Tuesday night, there will be clouds early, followed by clearing late. The low is 61.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?
On Wednesday, it will be clearing and cooler with a high of 78.MORE NEWS: City Council Approves $600 Million Police Contract With Chicago FOP, Including 20% Raises For CPD Officers
On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 82.