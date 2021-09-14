CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old teacher at Crete-Monee Middle School in the south suburbs has died two months after contracting COVID-19.
In a GoFundMe, friends said Garza had been a healthy 39-year-old wife, sister, daughter, and friend, and "the epitome of an excellent educator."
“Everyone would want to have a ‘Cherie’ as their teacher due to her humor, life stories, and passion for learning,” friends said on the GoFundMe. “Throughout her mission travels in various countries around the world, she exemplified a servant-like approach in embracing and serving others. Cherie’s ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and share the love of Christ is truly a testament of her Christian walk.”
But in mid-July, Garza tested positive for COVID-19, and she was rushed to Franciscan Health Munster in Munster, Indiana where she had to go to the ICU. She had COVID pneumonia and very low blood oxygen levels, family said.
Four days later, Garza was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center because she needed more advanced care. She was later placed on a ventilator and an ECMO machine.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Crete-Monee School District announced that Garza had died.
In a statement, school district Supt. Dr. Kara Coglianese wrote:
"The Crete-Monee School District 201-U family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our own. Our students and staff at Crete-Monee Middle School will miss her motivational speeches, volunteerism, love of reading, cooking, all things musical theater, and her undying devotion to her beloved Chicago Cubs. Ms. Garza was an outstanding teacher, colleague, and friend to so many and she will be dearly missed."
The GoFundMe, set up before Garza died, requested help with medical bills.