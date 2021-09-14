DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Lake Shore Drive, Street Sweeper

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured after a car rear-ended a city street sweeper on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Irving Park early Tuesday morning.

All lanes are back open after the scene was cleared in the southbound lanes of the 3900 block of Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the man driving the car broke his pelvis and leg. The driver of the street sweeper had minor head and neck injuries.

Paramedics took both men to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police plan to issue tickets to the driver of the car.

