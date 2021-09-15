By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – Michael Montgomery, 17, was shot in the leg in South Chicago around noon Tuesday and died from his injuries in late afternoon.
At 12:24 p.m., Montgomery was standing on the sidewalk on the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two unknown male offenders fired gunshots and fled on foot from the scene.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and initially said to be in good condition by police. He succumbed to injuries, listed as multiple gunshot wounds, a few hours later.
No one in custody on Tuesday evening. Area 2 Detectives investigating.