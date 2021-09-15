CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases have forced a Southwest Side charter school to close.
Acero SPC Daniel Zizumbo Elementary, at 4248 W. 47th St. in Archer Heights, informed parents this week of three confirmed COVID-19 cases in three separate classrooms.
Under the agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union and the school’s protocols, students will switch to remote learning for the next two weeks – since most are too young to be vaccinated.
After a decline over the summer, COVID cases in children are rising again. According to the Illinois-based American Academy of Pediatrics, children make up nearly 30 percent of all new COVID-19 cases.