DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Humboldt Park, Pulaski Road, shooting, stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are dead after each attacked the other in Humboldt Park Wednesday – one with a gun, the other with a knife.

At 1:48 p.m., the men were near a business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road. One of the men, 38, took out a gun and shot the other, 44, police said.

READ MORE: Woman Says Preparation For Situation Saved Her Life When She Was Robbed At Gunpoint In Bucktown

In turn, the man who had been shot stabbed the gunman in the back, police said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Full Sun Thursday

Both men died. The gunman who was stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene, while the shooting victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

MORE NEWS: No Charges For Man Who Shot, Killed Neighbor's Dog In Wayne

Area Four detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff