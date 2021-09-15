DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Jermont Terry
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Double Lung Transplant, Laura Bratlien, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Laura Bratlien had COVID-19 and her lungs failed, and doctors told her husband she was going to die.

But she has proven to be a true survivor.

Bratlien left Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after being hospitalized for four months.

The Oak Forest grandmother received a double lung transplant, and never gave up fighting.

“It’s been a very long physical journey for me. Of course, my lungs were destroyed. But three times, I almost died,” Bratlein said. “Every breath I take today is to honor the person that donated these lungs.”

Bratlien is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma back in 2013.

She said she also got the COVID vaccine in March, but believes the medication she was taking may have weakened the vaccine.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Bratlein’s post-transplant care.