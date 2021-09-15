By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — Authorities are seeking to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery on a CTA Blue Line train near the Kedzie-Homan station Monday.READ MORE: Lake Zurich High School Placed On Hard Lockdown Due To Threat Of Violence; Student In Custody
A man was riding a Blue Line train at about 3:30 p.m. near 530 S. Kedzie Ave. when he was approached by a man who placed what the victim believed to be a gun to the back of his head and demanded his belongings.READ MORE: Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls To Step Down After 35 Years
The offender was described as a Black man, about 25-30 years old.MORE NEWS: Chicago Board Of Ethics Finds Probable Cause Ald. James Gardiner Violated Ethics Ordinance Twice
Anybody with information is asked to contact the Area One bureau of detectives at (312) 745-4443.