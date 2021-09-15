DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Chappell

Chicago (CBS) — Authorities are seeking to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery on a CTA Blue Line train near the Kedzie-Homan station Monday.

A man was riding a Blue Line train at about 3:30 p.m. near 530 S. Kedzie Ave. when he was approached by a man who placed what the victim believed to be a gun to the back of his head and demanded his belongings.

The offender was described as a Black man, about 25-30 years old.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Area One bureau of detectives at (312) 745-4443.