CHICAGO (CBS)– A mother is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the park district after her 19-year-old son drowned last month in Lake Michigan.
Her son, Miguel Cisneros died at Pratt Pier in Rogers Park last month.
His mother Maria Diaz says there were not life rings or enough signs to warn of the dangers.
Last week the park district said it planned to add life rings to beaches with lifeguards.
Only one pier, Pratt Pier will get life rings.
Park district officials said they don’t want to give people a false sense of security in areas where they should not be swimming.