CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Cobb pitched five scoreless innings, Luis Rengifo and Jose Rojas hit home runs, and the Los Angels Angels coasted to a 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Cobb was activated from the 10-day injured list after suffering right wrist inflammation and allowed two hits in his first start since July 23.
The Angels won their second consecutive game. The AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the fifth time in eight games.
The White Sox have dropped six consecutive series against the Angels dating to 2016, and they're 4-15 in their last 19 games against them.
