DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Cobb pitched five scoreless innings, Luis Rengifo and Jose Rojas hit home runs, and the Los Angels Angels coasted to a 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Cobb was activated from the 10-day injured list after suffering right wrist inflammation and allowed two hits in his first start since July 23.

READ MORE: Katrina Pierce Charged With Using Names Of Homicide Victims To Collect Tax Refunds And Stimulus Checks, And She Has Gone To Prison Before For Similar Schemes

The Angels won their second consecutive game. The AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the fifth time in eight games.

The White Sox have dropped six consecutive series against the Angels dating to 2016, and they’re 4-15 in their last 19 games against them.

READ MORE: Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Grant Park Near Roosevelt Road

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff