CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot early Thursday on Interstate 57 near south suburban Markham.
Illinois State Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 155th Street.
One female of unknown age was injured, and took herself to Holy Cross Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.
After the shooting, police shut down the northbound lanes to search for evidence, diverting traffic off the expressway at 159th Street.
The lanes reopened around 6:15 a.m.
Illinois State Police said there have been 171 expressway shootings in the Chicago area this year, more than during all of last year.