DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Early clouds and possible sprinkles will depart leaving us a sunny and cooler day Saturday.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a gusty northeast wind will generate high wave action making for dangerous rip currents.

READ MORE: 'An Important Time For Us': Chicagoans Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

(Credit: CBS)

Highs will only be in the 70s. Warming for Sunday with highs in the 80s.

READ MORE: Downtown Chicago Roadblocks Quell Mexican Independence Day Street Celebrations

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers. Low 65.

SATURDAY: Clearing skies. Breezy and cooler. High 77.

MORE NEWS: 'We're Back': Store Owner Reopens Chicago Sports On Michigan Avenue After 2020 Unrest

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87.

Mary Kay Kleist