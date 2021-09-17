CHICAGO (CBS) — Early clouds and possible sprinkles will depart leaving us a sunny and cooler day Saturday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a gusty northeast wind will generate high wave action making for dangerous rip currents.READ MORE: 'An Important Time For Us': Chicagoans Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Highs will only be in the 70s. Warming for Sunday with highs in the 80s.READ MORE: Downtown Chicago Roadblocks Quell Mexican Independence Day Street Celebrations
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers. Low 65.
SATURDAY: Clearing skies. Breezy and cooler. High 77.MORE NEWS: 'We're Back': Store Owner Reopens Chicago Sports On Michigan Avenue After 2020 Unrest
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87.