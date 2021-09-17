DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front moves into our area as the sun goes down this evening.

Isolated showers or a stray rumble of thunder are possible Friday night.

READ MORE: Judge Rules Prosecutors Can't Show Kyle Rittenhouse Link To Proud Boys At Trial In Kenosha Shootings

(Credit: CBS)

This system is weakening as it meets the dry air mass we have in place. Winds will shift behind the front and become northwesterly later this evening.

READ MORE: Wisconsin Military Academy Refunds Donation Made By Senior With Dementia

Any morning clouds Saturday will clear throughout the day, with a high around 77. Cool breeze off the lake may build waves near the shoreline.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: Statewide Coronavirus Cases Drop For Second Consecutive Week

(Credit: CBS)

Warmer on Sunday, with a high near 87.

(Credit: CBS)

Mary Kay Kleist