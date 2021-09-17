CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front moves into our area as the sun goes down this evening.
Isolated showers or a stray rumble of thunder are possible Friday night.
This system is weakening as it meets the dry air mass we have in place. Winds will shift behind the front and become northwesterly later this evening.
Any morning clouds Saturday will clear throughout the day, with a high around 77. Cool breeze off the lake may build waves near the shoreline.
Warmer on Sunday, with a high near 87.