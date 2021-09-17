GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) — A mysterious unnamed company wants to open a massive warehouse in west suburban Geneva.

As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, developers hope to break ground within weeks. But a group of concerned citizens says, not so fast.

It’s not every day a cornfield gets this much attention.

“I am completely against it,” said neighbor Sara Rieck.

“I’m actually very much in favor of the project,” said civil engineer Jason Cebulski.

“It’s not going to be a benefit to this community,” said neighbor Michelle Rathman.

But it’s not the crops sparking debate. It’s their proposed replacement – a 278,000 square-foot distribution center complete with truck and trailer parking, right next to a neighborhood in Geneva.

Some neighbors say they just learned about the plans last week, but a developer aims to break ground in early October.

“I think it will be detrimental to everyone living in the neighborhoods,” Reick said.

“Pollution, noise, the increased traffic – unchecked down this street,” added Rathman.

“If this is approved, I will leave immediately,” said neighbor Patrick Dickinson.

The developer is called Crow Holdings. They told CBS 2 in an email the plan is to open the warehouse next August – but the project still needs to Geneva City Council approval.

Meanwhile, Crow Holdings says a confidentiality agreement prevents them from revealing what company wants to move in here.

“We have no idea who it is,” Rathman said. “They’re telling us to trust who it is without telling us who it is.”

The neighbors met at a local park to talk about their concerns. Then Cebulski, a civil engineer on the project who also happens to live in the neighborhood, showed up and expressed his support.

“These industrial complexes are necessary for towns to strive financially,” he said.

Crow Holdings—and the engineer they hired—argue the project will create hundreds of jobs and stimulate the economy.

“The tax increase of $660,000 a year that this development would bring goes to all our public infrastructure, to our schools to everything,” Cebulski said.

Another public hearing is scheduled next week, where the debate is sure to continue.

The developer may want to break ground within weeks, but the City of Geneva describes this as the early stages of their review process.