CHICAGO (CBS) — Car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the streets of downtown Chicago overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and started up again on Thursday night – leaving traffic gridlocked all around the downtown area until early Friday morning.

Late Thursday night, car caravans took over the streets all around the downtown area for a wild scene. The rolling parade set off fireworks, honked horns, revved engines, and waved flags.

The rolling parade, honking horns, waving flags, revving engine, even setting off fireworks was part of the scene that continued until around 4 a.m. Friday near Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.

Traffic was completely blocked off Thursday night all around downtown. There were reports of heavy traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, the Magnificent Mile, and the Eisenhower Expressway, and all around surface streets in the Loop and beyond.

There were also fireworks set off in Daley Plaza.

By 10:30 p.m., traffic remained at a standstill at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. Police had begun trying to reopen the intersection a short time earlier.

The rolling parade also went on for hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with flag-waving cars in the South Loop, along DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Wacker Drive, and in the Loop.

Police blocked off some intersections at times to let the bumper-to-bumper traffic pass through.

“It’s not just a bunch of people riding around with flags. They’re showing everybody in the community that we’re coming together, and we’re just showing the city of Chicago what we’re doing together as a whole,” driver Julio Trevino said.

The all-night party on wheels also marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.