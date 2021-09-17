CHICAGO (CBS)– There men were shot on Chicago’s Near North Side early Friday morning.
Police discovered the men on a sidewalk near Clark and Division streets around 2:20 a.m.READ MORE: System Outage Briefly Grounds United Airlines Flights
The victims are all in fair condition.
The details of the shooting have not been released to police.READ MORE: NBA Stars Set To Coach Local Players Set At Peace Games At St. Sabina Church
MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day