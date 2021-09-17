DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– There men were shot on Chicago’s Near North Side early Friday morning.

Police discovered the men on a sidewalk near Clark and Division streets around 2:20 a.m.

The victims are all in fair condition.

The details of the shooting have not been released to police.

